G Perico Brings Tiny Doo, Steelz, & Wallie The Sensei For "G Slim's Revenge"

G Perico, Los Angeles, California rapper is back with a new album this weekend called G Slim's Revenge. For him, this is his first record of 2024 and he still has a long way to go if he wants to duplicate his 2023 output. He was on a tear during that time, releasing three albums, including one with Gangsta Grillz, Hot Shot. On G Slim's Revenge, G Perico is bringing nothing but groovy, sun soaked, bouncy bangers.

Up until the project's release, the now 36-year-old as of April 3 put out two promotional singles. Those began to rollout not too long ago actually. "Troll Patrol" saw its streaming debut on April 5. Then, "She Sexy" would be out just a week later on April 12. As for the feature department, its pretty slim.

Listen To G Slim's Revenge By G Perico

But it makes sense due to the album's 10-song tracklist and trim 22-minute runtime. On three of them, producer Steelz lays down beats for "How Will," "Luxury" which also features Wallie the Sensei, and "Bang Bang." The only other featured rapper you will find is Tiny Doo on "Throw It Up." Be sure to check out G Perico's G Slim's Revenge on your favorite streaming platforms.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new album G Slim's Revenge by G Perico? Is this his best record of his career, why or why not? What tracks are you gravitating toward right now and why? Who had the best guest appearance on the record? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding G Perico. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the music world.

G Slim's Revenge Tracklist:

Any Means Troll Patrol How Will with Steelz She Sexy Steelz Interlude Luxury (feat. Wallie the Sensei) Throw It Up (feat. Tiny Doo) Bang Bang with Steelz Indentification Outtie

