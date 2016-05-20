label deal
- MusicMoneybagg Yo Reaches Executive Status With New Loaf Boyz Ventures DealHis Loaf Boyz label imprint is part of a major new partnership.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicPnB Rock Regrets Signing His Deal, Says He Doesn't Make Money From MusicPnB Rock says he doesn't make money from his music and he regrets signing his deal.By Alex Zidel
- MusicErica Banks, "Buss It" Rapper, Signs New Record DealErica Banks signs a new deal with Warner Records following the success of her viral single "Buss It".By Alex Zidel
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine Isn't Signing to Roc Nation: ReportAfter a Paper Planes hat was spotted on the set of Tekashi 6ix9ine's new video, fans began speculating whether Jay-Z signed him to Roc Nation.By Aron A.
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion Says #FREETHEESTALLION In Response To Label WoesMegan Thee Stallion went live on IG to explain that she's being blocked from releasing new music after asking to renegotiate her contract with 1501 Certified Entertainment.By Keenan Higgins
- MusicYo Gotti Escapes Label Deal & Now Owns All His MastersYo Gotti celebrates a tremendous start to the year.By Alex Zidel
- MusicCompton Rapper Liife Signs Deal With Rostrum RecordsRostrum has helped shape artists like Wiz Khalifa and the late Mac Miller.By Erika Marie
- MusicFuture May Have Signed A $50+ Million DealFuture is getting to the bag.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTee Grizzley Signs With 300 EntertainmentDetroit rapper Tee Grizzley has locked down a record deal with 300 Entertainment.By hnhh
- MusicQuality Control Signs TheGoodPerryLil Yachty's right-hand man TheGoodPerry joins the Quality Control family.By Danny Schwartz
- IndustryBirdman Signs AR-AB & Compton Menace To Cash MoneyBirdman adds two new artists to the Cash Money family. By Angus Walker