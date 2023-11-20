Moneybagg Yo Reaches Executive Status With New Loaf Boyz Ventures Deal

His Loaf Boyz label imprint is part of a major new partnership.

It's become increasingly common these days for rappers to take a business-oriented route to their music. Many have gone the route of creating their own imprint labels to sign other artists to, with varying degrees of success. That means that rappers with some clout behind them, they can be elevated to executive and eventually even mogul status. Moneybagg Yo recently became the newest rapper to join the executive tier.

That came as the result of a recent deal he signed with his label Loaf Boyz Ventures. They teamed up with 10k Projects which falls under Warner Music Group for an executive partnership. They're already underway with promotion for new artists from the label as well. YTB Fatt dropped his first mixtape Who Is Fatt back in August under the new partnership deal. In the official announcement of the deal, 10k Projects CEO Elliot Grange praised Moneybagg Yo. “Moneybagg Yo is one of the most exciting forces in hip hop. We are so happy to welcome him and his team into the 10K family as we work together to identify and develop the next generation of artists," his statement reads. Read the official announcement below.

Moneybagg Yo At The Center Of New Label Partnership

Much of the news regarding Moneybagg Yo in recent months has to do with him and girlfriend Ari Fletcher. In fact, she might have been even more than just his girlfriend the whole time. Earlier this month she claimed that the couple actually tied the knot already and have been married for two years. Fans online are still debating whether or not she was speaking literally.

The pair have spent all year making waves online for their relationship. Back in September, they shared an adorable video to social media of them both getting very excited at Beyonce's tour stop in Houston. What do you think of Moneybagg Yo's label signing a new deal with 10k Projects? Let us know in the comment section below.

