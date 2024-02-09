DeJ Loaf Blasts Moneybagg Yo's Loaf Boyz Label For Allegedly Stealing Her Name

DeJ Loaf has been around for a while in the hip-hop game, so much so that people seem to have forgotten her influence. At least, that's what she alleged on Thursday (February 8), as she recently blasted Moneybagg Yo for allegedly stealing her name for his Loaf Boyz label. For those unaware, he signed a new deal with 10K Projects, their first as a lone label following their exit from Warner Music Group. In fact, the Memphis rapper wanted to release a compilation to celebrate, yet he remains signed individually under Yo Gotti's CMG imprint. It's unclear if this caused a delay in the compilation, but regardless, Loaf wants them to recognize her input.

"“Ay y’all don’t let these n***as call themselves ‘Loaf’ It’s only One!” DeJ Loaf expressed in a recent Instagram post. “And it’s yo mf baby.” "Pay HOMAGE f**k n***a,” she added in subsequent IG Story posts. “It’s only 1 LOAF!" the "Harpo!" MC shared. "Fytb. They tried to steal everything I came in the game with. My name I ain’t going for! Originality at its finest." Overall, even though this seems like just a case of coincidental similarities, it looks like it might develop into more direct beef.

Read More: DeJ Loaf’s Biggest Hits

DeJ Loaf's Messages To Moneybagg Yo

Moreover, Moneybagg Yo's Loaf Boyz affiliate ShotOff, also known as Fat Wizza, who took to the social media platform to launch some mocking responses. "This b***h say we took her s**t wit the loaf all my fans go spam this cancer patient looking ass b***h,” he said of DeJ Loaf. “If u [wanna] be #loafBoyz just say that tf h*e u is not relevant stop it. I can’t believe this B. Shawty ain’t been s**t since smurk left. We understand u tryna be relevant again baby just ask for a loaf contract we’ll still sign yo broke a**. Dej whoooooooo!! This Loaf S**t For the having, not the have nots, and she definitely a have not."

Of course, these aren't the most important allegations Moneybagg dealt with over the past few months. That might go to cheating accusations concerning his relationship with Ari Fletcher. Apparently, they're "peaceful and happy" over there, so we'll see if he says the same of this supposed name-biting. On that note, stay posted on HNHH for the latest news and updates on Moneybagg Yo and DeJ Loaf.

Read More: Moneybagg Yo Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The Rapper

[via]