Dej Loaf is one of those artists who’ve had a tremendous impact on hip-hop yet doesn’t get the flowers she always deserves. However, every time she drops, it’s a reminder that she truly is a one-of-one.

Though things have felt rather quiet on her end in the past few years, she’s making up for lost time. Last week, she revealed that she’d be releasing new music weekly to serve a reminder to those who ever doubted her. “I’m back b#tch,” she wrote on Instagram. “Turn me up! We gon do this every week until they get the picture that I was trying to paint when I first came in the game!”

After dropping off the aptly titled “Pop Out” to kick off the new series, she came through on Monday with the release of “Harpo! (Who Dis Woman).” The soft and upbeat production is matched by Dej Loaf’s bubbly melodies. The Buddha Blessed-produced record finds Dej Loaf poppin’ her ish, especially for those who need a reintroduction. “This shit don’t feel the same no more/ I ain’t playing fair, n***a, game on/ All these lames with these chains on/ I hang with killas and canines,” she spits on the song.

Dej Loaf released her last full-length body of work in 2020 with the release of Sell Sole II, which included features with Big Sean, Gunna, Rick Ross, Benny The Butcher, Conway, Boldy James, and more.

Hopefully, the recent string of singles is an indication that a follow-up to Sell Sole II is coming soon.

Quotable Lyrics

I belong in a castle

I belong with the masses

I was being too humble

I was being too passive