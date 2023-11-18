Chris Brown Impresses Moneybagg Yo With Mind-Blowing Closet Tour

Chris Brown recently linked up with Moneybagg Yo, offering the rapper an astonishing glimpse into his closet. In new clips, the hitmaker's seen showing the Memphis native and his crew around the massive closet. As one would expect, it left him pretty impressed. Aside from the countless racks of designer pieces Brown stores in there, the closet is also home to various awards, skateboards, and more.

Of course, Brown's also the proud owner of plenty of pairs of shoes. They're all seen neatly stacked up on shelves and illuminated with ambient lights. He has a similar set-up for his hats, which he also has more than a few of. Fans note that the closet more closely resembles a high-end clothing store than someone's personal wardrobe. It's no secret that the R&B icon takes his fashion seriously, however.

Chris Brown Shows Off His Vast Wardrobe

While it's safe to say that Chris Brown's abode isn't exactly humble, he recently suggested that he could be leaving it all behind sometime in the near future. At the end of last month, he shared a cryptic story with his Instagram followers, revealing that he's grown tired of the hustle and bustle of L.A. "LA it's been FUN," he announced. "Cali will always be my second home. But I think it's time for me to try something different."

While it'd be unfortunate to see the performer leave southern California, he'd surely find a similarly extravagant home, just in a different location. He probably has even more to work with these days, considering the success of his most recent album. He dropped 11:11 on the 10th of this month, ironically. It's expected to sell 40k copies in its first week, earning him a debut in the top 15 on Billboard's 200. What do you think of Chris Brown's closet tour? Are impressed by his vast collection of clothes, shoes, and other accessories? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

