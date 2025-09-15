Young Thug Sends Loving Message To Quavo After Jail Call Leak

Jul 12, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Rapper and entertainer Quavo of the American League reacts after an error during the 2025 All Star Celebrity Softball Game at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Young Thug previously dissed the Migos' financial situation in a jail call leak, adding to Thugger's list of apologies and attempts at unity.

Young Thug is about to drop his new album UY SCUTI, and it looks like he wants to mend as many rickety bridges in hip-hop as possible amid its release. Given the snitching scandal and jail call leak drama that went down over the past few weeks, it's understandable why someone like Quavo might exercise caution. But Thug hopes everything's alright and wants to make up for his loose tongue.

For those unaware, Thugger made negative comments about the Migos' financial situation in a leaked jail call, which many fans saw as a diss. However, in a recent interview with Big Bank, he seemed to direct alleged blame towards the group's higher-ups, namely their Quality Control Music label's CEO Pierre "P" Thomas. As such, maybe this wasn't the diss that folks interpreted.

Nevertheless, Young Thug sent a message to Quavo on Sunday (September 14) but later deleted the tweet, per DJ Akademiks. They have recently hung out after the former's jail time, so maybe Thug was able to contact him directly. Not only that, but the tweet also paid tribute to the late Takeoff.

"@QuavoStuntin I love u brada u no I'm overly with yo game till we die kid #RipRocketMan," he expressed.

Young Thug & Quavo

This is very interesting news because this is one of the bridges that Young Thug hadn't addressed yet when it comes to his rap friendships and dynamics. Previous apologies and shows of love went towards Drake, Future, Lil Baby, Gucci Mane, and more. He also apologized to his girlfriend Mariah The Scientist for cheating on her.

As for whether or not Quavo's responding to Young Thug, we'll have to wait and see what happens. We at least know one member of the Migos who already seemed to pick his side. Offset has dropped multiple collaborations with Gunna, and fans presume this is why Spider isn't doing the same for him.

Nevertheless, all of these dynamics and beef questions are very flimsy right now. As fans continue to keep track, there is only one way for them to really know things are good: releasing more collaborations.

