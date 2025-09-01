Young Thug Disses The Migos In Alleged Leaked Call

Young Thug allegedly mentioned the Migos while presumably speaking about Quality Control CEO Pierre "P" Thomas and Lil Baby.

None of the alleged leaked calls featuring Atlanta rapper Young Thug have been outright confirmed at press time, but they continue to cause a lot of controversy. The latest example, shared by DJ Akademiks TV on Instagram, sees him allegedly diss the Migos for their financial standing at the time.

For those unaware, this forms part of a massive snitching and beef scandal in the city's hip-hop scene right now, which has to do with the YSL RICO trial, industry loyalties, alleged cooperation with the police, and a lot more. In terms of this audio clip in particular, it seems like Thugger was referencing Lil Baby.

In another alleged leaked call, he claimed that Baby almost left the Quality Control label for $150 million, but didn't take the offer because he wanted to meet with its CEO Pierre "P" Thomas first. Then, Thug claimed that P didn't consult with his artist for his sale of the label, and it seems like this is the context in which he brought up the Migos.

"The people are only buying your label because of Wham," Young Thug allegedly remarked concerning Pierre "P" Thomas. "They're not buying your label because of no motherf***ing Migos. Them n***as in the red, them n***as ain't making no munyun."

Young Thug & Migos

This follows Young Thug's other alleged disses against former colleagues, including one clip in which he allegedly disses Wheezy. But again, take this with a massive grain of salt, as all these audio clips haven't been explicitly confirmed by the people they allegedly involve.

As for Young Thug's relationship with the hip-hop icons, fans had no reason to believe there was any issue with the Migos. He's still cool with Quavo, although Offset's recent collaborations with Gunna perhaps rubbed him the wrong way. In any case, maybe fans are reading too negatively into this alleged comment.

Young Thug Alleged Diss

We will see in due time just how all of this Atlanta drama wraps up, if at all. With no new music to show for it on any side, expect for what came out before this blew up, fans will have to be patient.

