Young Thug Admits He's "Going Through It" After Dropping Apology Track

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 1330 Views
Young Thug Admits Going Through It Apology Track Hip Hop News
February 10, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; YOung Thug performs with Camila Cabello during the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards on Feb. 10, 2019 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, Calif. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The release of "Miss My Dogs" followed Young Thug's Big Bank interview, in which he promised to keep fans updated on his healing journey.

After a massive snitching scandal and a slew of leaked jail calls, Young Thug finally decided to emerge from the fire with his new album UY SCUTI. It comes out on Friday, September 19, and this whole process has been very turbulent and difficult... But not impossible.

Via a recent Twitter post, Thugger checked in with fans and let them know how he was doing. It may be a brief and simple message, but given recent comments and promises, many fans hope these relays become more frequent in the near future.

"Today one of them days [broken heart emoji] goin thru it a lil but [Ima] be aright," he tweeted on Friday afternoon (September 12). This follows the release of Young Thug's apology track "Miss My Dogs," on which he apologized to Mariah The Scientist for cheating and to his rap peers for speaking ill on them in the jail call leaks.

Many fans have interpreted his recent messages as a confirmation of a Mariah split or a big distance from these collaborators. But take that speculative conclusion with a massive grain of salt.

Young Thug Interview

Nevertheless, this message is notable because of Young Thug's recent interview addressing almost all these narratives with Big Bank. During that conversation, Bank suggested that he needs to bring folks into his healing process after the YSL RICO trial, and he promised to be more communicative, clear, and consistent with fans when it comes to showing all the good, bad, and ugly of his current situation.

However, this doesn't mean that folks aren't still peeved with Young Thug. For example, one of the people he called a snitch, Yak Gotti, laughed at his apology to Drake and seemed to further fuel an internal YSL rift. This was already in motion thanks to the RICO case, but this situation took things to another level.

With all this in mind, we will see what else UY SCUTI holds if it really comes out as scheduled next week. Beyond all the drama and debates shooting off from this storyline, fans just hope Spider can focus on himself, his family, and his loved ones above all else.

