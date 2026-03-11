2 Chainz Explains Drake's "Genius" Contribution To "F**kin' Problems"

2 Chainz says Drake was responsible for turning his contribution to the song, "F**kin' Problems," into the iconic hook.

2 Chainz recently reflected on his collaborative relationship with Drake, explaining to Cam Newton on his show, Funky Friday, how their hit song with A$AP Rocky, "F**kin' Problems," came together. He explained that he originally sent his contribution to the song as a full verse, which Drake and 40 changed into the hook.

"What y'all heard, the final thing was probably due to Drake's genius," he said. "I did a song with Drake. the hook that y'all hear was a verse. It was a part of my verse. This is only my second or third time even telling this story. I wrote a verse for Drake, I never heard the song. He reconstructed that song, took that part out of my verse, made it a hook. Him and 40, his producer, made the beat, and they put the whole song together. By the time I heard it, I was more confused than anything, but it did have all those people on it." Overall, the song features A$AP Rocky, Drake, 2 Chainz, and Kendrick Lamar.

From there, he explained that he was hesitant about the song at first, admitting he might've wanted to have a verse on it. "It ended up working out for everybody," he concluded.

In addition to "F**kin' Problems," Drake and 2 Chainz have worked together on several other occasions over the years. They teamed up for the 2012 hit "No Lie" as well as "Big Amount," "Sacrifices," and more.

Drake's "Iceman" Album

In other news, Drake is currently working on his next studio album, Iceman. He has already shared several singles from the project, including "What Did I Miss?", "Which One" featuring Central Cee, and "Dog House" featuring Yeat and Julia Wolf. It's unclear who else he'll be collaborating with on the project. While he hasn't confirmed a release date yet, he has said it'll be dropping at some point in 2026.

