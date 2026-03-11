2 Chainz Explains Drake's "Genius" Contribution To "F**kin' Problems"

2 Chainz recently reflected on his collaborative relationship with Drake, explaining to Cam Newton on his show, Funky Friday, how their hit song with A$AP Rocky, "F**kin' Problems," came together. He explained that he originally sent his contribution to the song as a full verse, which Drake and 40 changed into the hook.

"What y'all heard, the final thing was probably due to Drake's genius," he said. "I did a song with Drake. the hook that y'all hear was a verse. It was a part of my verse. This is only my second or third time even telling this story. I wrote a verse for Drake, I never heard the song. He reconstructed that song, took that part out of my verse, made it a hook. Him and 40, his producer, made the beat, and they put the whole song together. By the time I heard it, I was more confused than anything, but it did have all those people on it." Overall, the song features A$AP Rocky, Drake, 2 Chainz, and Kendrick Lamar.

From there, he explained that he was hesitant about the song at first, admitting he might've wanted to have a verse on it. "It ended up working out for everybody," he concluded.

In addition to "F**kin' Problems," Drake and 2 Chainz have worked together on several other occasions over the years. They teamed up for the 2012 hit "No Lie" as well as "Big Amount," "Sacrifices," and more.

