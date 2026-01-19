Quavo Has An Exciting Update On His Next Solo Album

NBA: Toronto Raptors at Atlanta Hawks
Oct 22, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Rapper and entertainer Quavo performs at halftime of a game between the Atlanta Hawks and Toronto Raptors at State Farm Arena.
It's been a little bit since Quavo's last album, but this year, he seems ready to come back after sharing a big update on his next LP.

There's no doubt that Quavo (and the Migos') contributions to hip-hop are important to the genre's current state. Their flows, rhyme patterns, and blending of pop and trap rap have helped shape a lot of the new artists we have today. With Quavo mostly being recognized as the ex-group's leader, he got a lot of credit, thanks in part also to his melodic delivery.

As a result, it's shame that it feels like he's been the quieter of the remaining Migos alumni. But with us not being too far into the new year, it sounds like he's ready to make his mark and soon. Per a recent Instagram Story post, Quavo says his next solo album is "done" and that there's "more announcements coming soon....."

Huncho also shares that he's back in Paris or is just leaving the city. That's an important thing to mention as back in October 2025, he told press there that him and Pharrell Williams had been cooking in the studio.

More specifically, him and the super producer were going to work at the Louis Vuitton headquarters. "It's on the way, we dropping. Me and Pharrell. Everything we did, everything we recorded, we recorded the whole album in Paris. We recorded at Louis V headquarters," Quavo said.

What Music Has Quavo Dropped Lately?

How much P will be on the project is up for interpretation right now, but at least we can pencil him in as a creative mind for it. Outside of that, we don't have much else we can speculate on or say is official. But Quavo's language in this latest update has us thinking we may get a lead single or release date in the coming weeks.

The last time we heard from the 34-year-old in a lead role was on the single "New Trip." The November release was a collab with Yeat and BNYX. In terms of albums, it's been a lot longer. His last LP was 2023's Rocket Power, a tribute to Takeoff and his legacy.

Quavo did have a busy 2025 though in terms of features, though. He had an appearance on Metro Boomin's hit "Take Me Thru Dere," one on Ty Dolla $ign's TYCOON, just to name a couple.

