Takeoff Murder Lawsuit Continues, Venue Owner Blames Suspect, Migos & Patrons For Violence

New reports on court documents in Takeoff's mother's lawsuit against the venue at which he met a tragic end in late 2022 reveal some very interesting arguments. Moreover, according to RadarOnline, the owner of 810 Billiards & Bowling in Houston placed all blame for the murder on its charged suspect, Patrick Xavier Clark, and his possession of an illegal gun. However, the location also seems to have attributed responsibility to Quavo, Take, and their associates who participated in gambling outside of the venue. Since this lawsuit's filing in June of 2023, no settlement is in sight and 810 Billiards & Bowling want its dismissal.

Furthermore, Takeoff's mother Titania Davenport claimed that the bowling alley knew of Quavo and her son's arrival beforehand and should've bolstered security, according to The Los Angeles Times. She maintains that the former Migo was an innocent onlooker during this incident, one that 810 Billiards & Bowling should assume responsibility for given their knowledge of the possibility of large gatherings to see the rappers. In addition, Davenport claimed that some of the venue's patrons were the one to intimidate Take, cause physical and verbal altercations, and ultimately lead to his loss. She seeks over a million dollars in damages for emotional distress, funeral expenses, and her son's personal injuries.

CHARLOTTE, NC - MAY 01: Rapper Takeoff of Migos performs at Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre on May 1, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jeff Hahne/Getty Images)

Nevertheless, Titania Davenport has other issues to handle around Takeoff's death, as his father Kenneth Ball is listed as an intervenor in this case against 810 Billiards & Bowling. The Georgia MC's parents have battled over his estate for a while now, as he had no will and, according to RapUp, left around $26 million when he passed. AllHipHop also reported that Ball seeks $1 million in damages from the venue for similar reasons to Davenport. Quavo's assistant also filed a lawsuit against the location in August of 2023, claiming similar irresponsibility when it comes to security and pointing to his own sustained injuries from the shootout.

Meanwhile, after authorities charged Patrick Xavier Clark with the murder, he remains on house arrest until his next court date for August 2024. Perhaps we will see this year if there will truly be justice for the late legend, at least when it comes to who was responsible for his passing. But justice will never heal these wounds. Instead, that's up to his family, his loved ones, his legacy, and to us as fans to advocate for the prevention of these incidents in the future and keep Takeoff's memory alive. For more news and the latest updates on him, stay posted on HNHH.

