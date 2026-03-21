Nike Just Made An Air Force 1 You Can Wear With A Suit

Nike is dropping a Black Patent leather Air Force 1 Low this summer. This is not your standard AF1 colorway and it was not designed to be.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Force 1 Low "Black Patent" will be released in the summer of 2026.

The patent leather build gives the shoe a glossy, dressed-up finish that changes everything. Nike is clearly positioning this pair to be worn beyond the typical sneaker context.

The campaign imagery features a model in a full black suit crouching in the streets. The message is obvious and it lands perfectly. These are Air Force 1s built for occasions when you still want to wear sneakers but need to look sharp. The patent leather does exactly what a dress shoe finish is supposed to do.

Patent leather on an Air Force 1 is not a completely new idea but this execution feels fresh. The all-black tonal approach eliminates any casual energy the shoe normally carries. The result is one of the sleekest AF1 colorways Nike has released in recent memory.

Summer is the target window for the release and the timing makes sense. Wedding season, graduation events, and also summer formal occasions are all perfect use cases. Nike is giving people a sneaker they can actually justify wearing to an event.

Nike Air Force 1 Low "Black Patent"

The Nike Air Force 1 Low "Black Patent" takes the most iconic sneaker silhouette ever made and dresses it up entirely. Also the high-gloss patent leather upper reflects light in a way that standard AF1 leather never does.

Every panel and overlay is covered in the same mirror-like black finish from toe to heel. The tonal black Swoosh blends into the upper almost completely, creating a stealth-like appearance. Further black laces, a black midsole, and a black outsole ensure there is zero contrast anywhere on the shoe.