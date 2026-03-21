Nike Air Zoom Huarache 2K4 "Black" Is Making Its Return Next Month

The Nike Air Zoom Huarache 2K4 "Black" is officially coming back next month. This is one of the most underrated basketball sneakers Nike has ever produced.

House of Heat reports that the Nike Air Zoom Huarache 2K4 OT "Black" will be released on April 17th, 2026.

The 2K4 originally released in 2004 and was Kobe Bryant's signature shoe at the time. It remains one of the most distinctive silhouettes from that entire era of Nike Basketball.

The all-black colorway is one of the cleanest ways to wear this shoe. Every element of the upper is dressed in matching black from top to bottom. The tonal approach lets the shoe's unique design language speak entirely for itself. There is no colorway that better highlights the 2K4's structural details than this one.

The silhouette itself is genuinely unlike anything Nike was making around it. Ribbing runs across the leather upper giving it a textured, armor-like appearance. The circular cutout on the ankle strap is one of the most recognizable design details of the era.

Kobe's connection to this shoe makes the retro even more meaningful for long time fans. The Huarache 2K4 came at a pivotal moment in his career. Bringing it back in such a clean colorway feels like the right way to honor the shoe.

Nike Air Zoom Huarache 2K4 "Black" Price

The Nike Air Zoom Huarache 2K4 "Black" is a head-turning basketball silhouette that holds up remarkably well over two decades later. The all-black leather upper is covered in quilted ribbing that runs diagonally across the shoe's surface.

An ankle strap with a circular cutout at the rear gives it one of the most unique profiles in Nike Basketball history. Suede panels on the toe and heel add texture and depth to the blacked-out build.

The Air Zoom cushioning unit is visible through a window on the midsole. The huarache logo sits on the lateral heel, reminding everyone of the shoe's origin. It is a true collector's retro that deserves far more attention than it typically gets.