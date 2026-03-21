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Nike Air Zoom Huarache 2K4 "Black" Is Making Its Return Next Month
he Nike Air Zoom Huarache 2K4 "Black" is returning next month, bringing back Kobe Bryant's distinctive 2004 signature shoe
By
Ben Atkinson
March 21, 2026