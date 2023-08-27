Nike Air Huarache “Anthracite” Officially Revealed

The Nike Air Huarache is a sneaker that’s gained a lot of love and fame. It’s known for its unique design that fits snugly like a cozy sock. The Huarache rocks a soft inner sleeve and a strong heel cage for extra support. This sneaker’s classic shape has made it super popular for folks who want style and comfy kicks. It’s been a top choice for years, and cool colorways like this one will keep it in the spotlight. Nike’s continuing to release more colorways and editions shows that a sneaker has gained traction and will be here to stay, just like this one.

These shoes are great for all sorts of things, from chilling out to doing some sports. With its tough build and solid performance, the Nike Air Huarache is a must-have for lots of sneaker fans. It’s not just for sneakerheads – anyone looking for reliable and cool shoes digs it. The Huarache’s long-lasting fame shows how much people love it and how it’s always in style. Now the sneaker is releasing in an “Anthracite” colorway that will definitely impress.

Read More: Puma MB.01 “Team Blue” Official Photos

“Anthracite” Nike Air Huarache

Image via Nike

The sneakers have a black rubber sole and a sail midsole designed for comfort. Various black materials, including mesh and leather, construct the uppers to allow for a snug fit that will keep your feet comfortable. Also, you can spot a cream heel guard right on the sneakers’ heel. Black Air Huarache branding is located on the heel and Nike branding is on the heel guard, in cream. Overall, this sneaker is clean and simple and built for performance.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Huarache “Anthracite” will be released at some point in 2023. Also, the retail price of the slides will be $130 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Nike Air Max 90 “Multi-Corduroy” Release Date

[Via]