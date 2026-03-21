Nike x Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 Just Dropped And Sold Out Immediately

Nike and Beats by Dre just released their first official collaboration on the Powerbeats Pro 2. The Nike x Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 in volt and black dropped and sold out almost instantly.

At $249.99, the demand clearly outpaced the supply from the moment they went live. This is exactly the kind of first drop that also shows a much larger partnership is coming.

The collaboration brings two of the most recognizable brands in sports and audio together. Nike's Swoosh appears on one earbud while the Beats "b" logo sits on the other.

For the first time ever, the Beats logo reversed to mirror and complement the Swoosh. That small detail shows how thoughtfully both brands approached this first release together.

The earbuds sync directly with the Nike Run Club app straight out of the box. Heart rate monitoring is built in, making them a genuine performance tool and not just a lifestyle product. This is a collaboration that actually makes functional sense for athletes and active users. Both brands are clearly playing the long game here.

Selling out on the first drop almost guarantees a second release is already being planned. Nike and Beats have every incentive to keep this partnership going with new colorways and editions. This feels like the beginning of something much bigger than one volt and black earbud.

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Nike x Beats Powerbeats Pro 2

Image via Nike

The Nike x Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 in volt and black is one of the most visually striking sports audio products released in years. Also the ear hooks and body of each bud are dressed in a bold neon volt color that demands attention.

Black earbud tips and accents provide contrast against all that electric green. The charging case goes even further with a black base covered in volt paint splatter dots that echo classic Nike footwear design language.