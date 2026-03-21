Nike x Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 Just Dropped And Sold Out Immediately

BY Ben Atkinson
Link Copied to Clipboard!
nike-beatsbydre-powerbeats-pro-2-earbuds-volt
Image via Nike
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
The Nike x Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 dropped and sold out immediately, marking the beginning of a long-term collaboration

Nike and Beats by Dre just released their first official collaboration on the Powerbeats Pro 2. The Nike x Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 in volt and black dropped and sold out almost instantly.

At $249.99, the demand clearly outpaced the supply from the moment they went live. This is exactly the kind of first drop that also shows a much larger partnership is coming.

The collaboration brings two of the most recognizable brands in sports and audio together. Nike's Swoosh appears on one earbud while the Beats "b" logo sits on the other.

For the first time ever, the Beats logo reversed to mirror and complement the Swoosh. That small detail shows how thoughtfully both brands approached this first release together.

The earbuds sync directly with the Nike Run Club app straight out of the box. Heart rate monitoring is built in, making them a genuine performance tool and not just a lifestyle product. This is a collaboration that actually makes functional sense for athletes and active users. Both brands are clearly playing the long game here.

Selling out on the first drop almost guarantees a second release is already being planned. Nike and Beats have every incentive to keep this partnership going with new colorways and editions. This feels like the beginning of something much bigger than one volt and black earbud.

Read More: Nike Just Made An Air Force 1 You Can Wear With A Suit

Nike x Beats Powerbeats Pro 2
nike-beatsbydre-powerbeats-pro-2-earbuds-volt-3
Image via Nike

The Nike x Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 in volt and black is one of the most visually striking sports audio products released in years. Also the ear hooks and body of each bud are dressed in a bold neon volt color that demands attention.

Black earbud tips and accents provide contrast against all that electric green. The charging case goes even further with a black base covered in volt paint splatter dots that echo classic Nike footwear design language.

Inside the case, "Just Do It" is printed on the lid in clean type. One earbud carries the Nike Swoosh and the other carries the reversed Beats logo. Overall its a product designed to look as good as it performs.

Read More: Nike Air Zoom Huarache 2K4 "Black" Is Making Its Return Next Month

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
SneakerHeader.001 Sneakers Nike Air Foamposite One Goes With "Black Volt" Colorway
nike-air-foamposite-pro-og-voltage-sneaker-news Sneakers Nike Air Foamposite Pro OG "Voltage" Returning After 28 Years
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together
SneakerHeader.001 Sneakers Air Jordan 1 High Golf “Volt Gold” Officially Unveiled
Comments 0