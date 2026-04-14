Megan Thee Stallion Drops Second Collection Of 'Hot Girl Summer' Swimwear Brand

BY Ben Atkinson
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NBA: Dallas Mavericks at Golden State Warriors
Dec 25, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Recording artist Megan Thee Stallion (center left) sits courtside during the first quarter of the game between the Golden State Warriors and the Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Megan Thee Stallion has officially launched the second collection of her Hot Girl Summer swimwear brand at Walmart.

Megan Thee Stallion is expanding her business portfolio in a meaningful way. The rapper has just launched the second collection of her Hot Girl Summer swimwear brand. The drop marks a significant step forward from last year's debut.

The new collection, which was entirely designed by Megan, is now available at nearly 500 Walmart stores across the country, Walmart.com, and MeganTheeStallion.com. Walmart continues to serve as the exclusive retail partner for the limited-time release. Prices remain affordable across the full lineup.

The second collection expands beyond women's fashion into men's swimwear and pet apparel for the first time. It is a notable extension for a brand that only launched last year. Also the men's pieces carry "Hot Boy Summer" branding throughout.

The women's 20-piece lineup features bikinis, one-piece swimsuits, and cover-ups in bold seashell-inspired colors like red, orange, pink, and blue, with prices ranging from $18 to $32. Futher the collection is size-inclusive across all categories.

With the original 2025 launch, Megan became the first hip-hop artist to create a dedicated swimwear brand. Overall the second collection suggests she is committed to building it into something larger. "Our brand is all about inclusivity, so it was important for me to design pieces for everyone," Megan said.

Read More: Nike Is Bringing Back The Air Force 1 Low "Triple Red" This Summer

Megan Thee Stallion Hot Girl Summer Collection

The women's collection includes bikinis, one-piece swimsuits, and cover-ups in bold seashell-inspired colors like red, orange, pink, and blue, with prices ranging from $18 to $32. The palette is vibrant and summer-forward, leaning into warm tones and bright accents.

Everything is size-inclusive by design. The men's nine-piece collection includes swim trunks and tank tops stamped with "Hot Boy Summer" branding.

Pet apparel rounds out the expanded offering. The entire collection was designed by Megan herself, which distinguishes it from a standard celebrity endorsement deal.

The collection is available now for a limited time through Walmart and MeganTheeStallion.com.

Read More: The Nike Kobe 5 Protro "Dodgers" Is Even Better Up Close

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
Gold House 4th Annual Gold Gala Music Megan Thee Stallion Partners With Wal-Mart For Hot Girl Summer Swimwear Line
Megan Thee Stallion "Love Island" Twerk Contest TV News TV Megan Thee Stallion Shakes Things Up On “Love Island” With Surprise Twerk Contest
Syndication: Austin American-Statesman Streetwear Megan Thee Stallion Flaunts Her Curves On Miami Swim Week Runway
Pre-GRAMMY Gala - Arrivals Music Megan Thee Stallion Reveals Which Cities She'll Tour This Summer
Comments 0