Megan Thee Stallion Drops Second Collection Of 'Hot Girl Summer' Swimwear Brand

Megan Thee Stallion is expanding her business portfolio in a meaningful way. The rapper has just launched the second collection of her Hot Girl Summer swimwear brand. The drop marks a significant step forward from last year's debut.

The new collection, which was entirely designed by Megan, is now available at nearly 500 Walmart stores across the country, Walmart.com, and MeganTheeStallion.com. Walmart continues to serve as the exclusive retail partner for the limited-time release. Prices remain affordable across the full lineup.

The second collection expands beyond women's fashion into men's swimwear and pet apparel for the first time. It is a notable extension for a brand that only launched last year. Also the men's pieces carry "Hot Boy Summer" branding throughout.

The women's 20-piece lineup features bikinis, one-piece swimsuits, and cover-ups in bold seashell-inspired colors like red, orange, pink, and blue, with prices ranging from $18 to $32. Futher the collection is size-inclusive across all categories.

With the original 2025 launch, Megan became the first hip-hop artist to create a dedicated swimwear brand. Overall the second collection suggests she is committed to building it into something larger. "Our brand is all about inclusivity, so it was important for me to design pieces for everyone," Megan said.

Megan Thee Stallion Hot Girl Summer Collection

The women's collection includes bikinis, one-piece swimsuits, and cover-ups in bold seashell-inspired colors like red, orange, pink, and blue, with prices ranging from $18 to $32. The palette is vibrant and summer-forward, leaning into warm tones and bright accents.

Everything is size-inclusive by design. The men's nine-piece collection includes swim trunks and tank tops stamped with "Hot Boy Summer" branding.

Pet apparel rounds out the expanded offering. The entire collection was designed by Megan herself, which distinguishes it from a standard celebrity endorsement deal.