Megan Thee Stallion Is Taking Hot Girl Summer Back To Miami Swim Week With Something New

Megan Thee Stallion is taking her Hot Girl Summer swimwear brand back to Miami Swim Week for the second year in a row. She will return to Miami Swim Week on May 28th to host a runway show for her latest collection. Last year felt like a debut. This year it looks more like a brand that is here to stay.

The new collection expands beyond women's swimwear for the first time, adding looks for men and pets alongside the core women's line. That kind of expansion does not happen unless a brand is gaining real momentum.

The runway show features size-inclusive casting across genders. NYX Professional Makeup is also on board as the official beauty partner for the event. The whole presentation is set up to feel like more than just a fashion show.

Last year's debut drew celebrity appearances and was later featured on a Peacock reality series. That kind of visibility pushed the brand well beyond traditional fashion coverage. Megan also picked up an award at last year's event recognizing her cultural impact.

Returning for a second year with an expanded lineup sends a clear message. Megan is not treating Hot Girl Summer as a side project. She is building it into a real fashion business and Miami Swim Week is where she is proving it.

Megan Thee Stallion Miami Swim Week

The Hot Girl Summer brand started as an extension of a moment in music culture. Turning it into a swimwear line that shows at Miami Swim Week every year is a different kind of move. It takes the brand out of the internet and puts it on a physical runway in front of a real audience.

Adding menswear and a pet line this year matters because it shows the brand is thinking beyond its original audience. Most celebrity fashion lines stay narrow. Expanding the range this early suggests Megan has a longer plan in mind.