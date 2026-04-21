concert art

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Drake's Concept Art For "ICEMAN" Surfaces After Release Date Reveal
Drake will be releasing his highly anticipated album, "ICEMAN," on Friday, May 15.
By
Cole Blake
April 21, 2026