Fans Think Playboi Carti Is Joining Fortnite After Cryptic Post

Playboi Carti looks like he's going to be the latest hip hop star to enter the videogame Fortnite. After rumors the Atlanta rapper would be collaborating with Fortnite, he seemingly confirmed it by posting a simple black and white Fortnite logo.

He followed up the Instagram post with the caption "NAHH FR" which has fans thinking this collab is a sure thing. The game has become a place where artists build moments, not just quick features. When someone like Carti and his popularity starts hinting at involvement, people start to notice fast.

Hip hop has a growing history inside Fortnite. Travis Scott set the standard with that massive in game performance that changed how people think about virtual concerts. Kendrick Lamar arrived more recently with a clean rollout that included themed skins and a full music experience.

Tyler the Creator is in the middle of his own Fortnite moment right now, with players jumping in just to grab his Odd Future inspired items. Each collaboration has pushed the line a bit further and shown how big the platform has become for artists who want creative control and a new audience.

Playboi Carti Fortnite

Carti entering into this lineup makes perfect sense. His aesthetic, sound, and fanbase already fit Fortnite’s culture. The expectation is that he’ll arrive as a new skin, but there’s some more buzz pointing toward an in game event too.

Fans have also been speculating about new emotes built around Carti’s viral performances and signature moves. Fortnite rarely stops at simple theme drops for major artists, so it would not be surprising if there’s something even bigger planned.

Whatever Epic Games is cooking up, the Carti's fans are definitely ready to flood the game when it happens. His fanbase treats everything he does like an event, and Fortnite has the scale to match that energy.