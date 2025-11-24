Fans Think Playboi Carti Is Joining Fortnite After Cryptic Post

BY Ben Atkinson 215 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Rolling Loud California 2025
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 16: Rapper Playboi Carti debuts his new album "Music" onstage during the Rolling Loud Festival at Hollywood Park Grounds on March 16, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)
Playboi Carti is the latest hip hop start to enter the world of Fortnite, and he's just confirmed the unlikely collab.

Playboi Carti looks like he's going to be the latest hip hop star to enter the videogame Fortnite. After rumors the Atlanta rapper would be collaborating with Fortnite, he seemingly confirmed it by posting a simple black and white Fortnite logo.

He followed up the Instagram post with the caption "NAHH FR" which has fans thinking this collab is a sure thing. The game has become a place where artists build moments, not just quick features. When someone like Carti and his popularity starts hinting at involvement, people start to notice fast.

Hip hop has a growing history inside Fortnite. Travis Scott set the standard with that massive in game performance that changed how people think about virtual concerts. Kendrick Lamar arrived more recently with a clean rollout that included themed skins and a full music experience.

Tyler the Creator is in the middle of his own Fortnite moment right now, with players jumping in just to grab his Odd Future inspired items. Each collaboration has pushed the line a bit further and shown how big the platform has become for artists who want creative control and a new audience.

Read More: Air Jordan 1 Alaska Brings Virgil Abloh's Vision Back Into Focus

Playboi Carti Fortnite

Carti entering into this lineup makes perfect sense. His aesthetic, sound, and fanbase already fit Fortnite’s culture. The expectation is that he’ll arrive as a new skin, but there’s some more buzz pointing toward an in game event too.

Fans have also been speculating about new emotes built around Carti’s viral performances and signature moves. Fortnite rarely stops at simple theme drops for major artists, so it would not be surprising if there’s something even bigger planned.

Whatever Epic Games is cooking up, the Carti's fans are definitely ready to flood the game when it happens. His fanbase treats everything he does like an event, and Fortnite has the scale to match that energy.

If the posts are any hint, this might be one of the most talked about crossovers of the next season.

Read More: Future's Brother FBG Casino Busted With Fentanyl And Gets Federal Charges

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 5.4K
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 80.9K
Trippie Redd Playboi Carti Fans Comparing Hip Hop News Music Trippie Redd Doesn't Understand Why Playboi Carti Fans Keep Comparing Them 1122
playboi carti Music Playboi Carti & SZA's FaceTime Has Fans Convinced A Collaboration Is Coming 1.9K
Comments 1