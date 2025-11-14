Fortnite Reveals New Tyler The Creator Skins Dropping Very Soon

Tyler, The Creator follows a slew of other rappers and musicians who have lended their careers to Fortnite, such as Travis Scott and Eminem.

Tyler, The Creator has had a very busy year so far, for good and not-so-good reasons. A new album, a recent deluxe to his previous LP, new clothing rollouts, and a whole lot more have filled up his calendar. Now, the Hawthorne, Los Angeles native embarked on a new brand partnership: his rumored entry into the Fortnite universe actually panned out.

Via Twitter, the massive battle royale video game's page announced that Tyler's Fortnite additions will land in-game tonight (Friday, November 14). These include two new skins: one of which is his "St. Chroma" character from CHROMAKOPIA and the other emulating his Scum F**k Flower Boy persona. You can see other catalog details in the brief trailer below. For example, the Battle Bus has a CHERRY BOMB balloon, and the former Odd Future frontman falls from it in a way that emulates his "LUMBERJACK" video from CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST.

Of course, this partnership in the Icon Series will also include more in-game purchases, whether it's items, emotes, and other superfluous aesthetic choices. Where are you dropping tonight when Wolf Haley lands?

Fortnite Music Pass

Other Fortnite fans wonder if this will be a part of the game's Music Pass feature, which also highlighted artistic collaborations with The Weeknd, Doja Cat, Gorillaz, and many more. Once everything Tyler-related comes out later tonight, players will probably get their answers.

Elsewhere, despite yet another old tweet controversy, Tyler, The Creator is still popping out. He recently helped JID, Janelle Monáe, and others induct Outkast into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame, covering André 3000's verse on "B.O.B. (Bombs Over Baghdad)" for the musical performance.

It was one of the 34-year-old's first public events since fans called him out for old controversies on Twitter. This certainly wasn't his first brush with backlash, and we doubt it will be his last.

Regardless, with big Grammy nominations for next year and benefits of the doubt given to Tyler's past remarks, we'll see if 2026 is an even bigger year for him. If nothing else, this Fortnite collab shows he's come a long way as a superstar and brand.

