Chromakopia+ - Album by Tyler the Creator

Tyler, the Creator's "Chromakopia" was one of the biggest albums of 2024, and today, the deluxe album officially hit streaming.

Just one day after dropping Chromakopia last year, Tyler, the Creator dropped a Chromakopia+ vinyl on his website. This project was physical only, and contained an extra song in the album's tracklist. This song is called "Mother," and has become a fan-favorite. Unfortunately, this version of the album has remained off of streaming services. Well, today marks the one-year anniversary of the album, and to celebrate, Tyler has put Chromakopia+ on all streaming platforms. Below, you can find the 15-song tracklist, which includes "Mother" between songs like "Thought I Was Dead" and "Like Him." If you're a Tyler fan, today is probably a good day to relisten to the album.

