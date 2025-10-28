Chromakopia+ - Album by Tyler the Creator

Just one day after dropping Chromakopia last year, Tyler, the Creator dropped a Chromakopia+ vinyl on his website. This project was physical only, and contained an extra song in the album's tracklist. This song is called "Mother," and has become a fan-favorite. Unfortunately, this version of the album has remained off of streaming services. Well, today marks the one-year anniversary of the album, and to celebrate, Tyler has put Chromakopia+ on all streaming platforms. Below, you can find the 15-song tracklist, which includes "Mother" between songs like "Thought I Was Dead" and "Like Him." If you're a Tyler fan, today is probably a good day to relisten to the album.
Release Date: October 29, 2024
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist for Chromakopia+
- St. Chroma ft. Daniel Caesar
- Rah Tah Tah
- Noid
- Darling, I ft. Teezo Touchdown
- Hey Jane
- I Killed You
- Judge Judy
- Sticky ft. GloRilla, Sexyy Red & Lil Wayne
- Take Your Mask Off ft. Daniel Caesar & LaToya Williams
- Tomorrow
- Thought I Was Dead ft. ScHoolboy Q & Santigold
- Mother
- Like Him ft. Lola Young
- Balloon ft. Doechii
- I Hope You Find Your Way Home