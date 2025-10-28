Tyler, The Creator says that his 2024 effort, Chromakolpia, was nearly his final album for a "very" long time. He discussed his original plans for the project and how it came together in a lengthy post on Instagram on Tuesday.

"I was planning on this being my last album for a VERY long time," he admitted, while sharing a picture from his childhood. "Release it. do the big tour. Go disappear and only pop out for movies roles. See what a life is like without work being top of mind. Its hard tho, I love making things."

He continued: "I laugh to myself alot because this album ended up taking me places the others didnt. 15 years in; biggest its ever been. Im in awe of the success. and what a beautiful tour!love to the whole team! lil yachty, paris texas thank yall for coming along. thank you to everyone who came to see it( Cincinnati was my favorite show). Its been a year since release, time is moving. To those who love this body of work, tell me about it. i hope it holds weight in your life. thank you. what an incredible year."

Tyler, The Creator "Mother"

Along with the post, Tyler shared a new version of Chromakopia, featuring just one extra song. The track, "Mother," sees Tyler reflecting on his mom, their relationship, and his upbringing. "Momma told me not to come over there / But that's all y'all knew, the red and the blue / I liked baby pink at the time / Homie made sure nobody came to press lines, fine," he raps on the song.

The original version of Chromakopia dropped back in October 2024. It featured appearances from Daniel Caesar, Doechii, GloRilla, Lil Wayne, Lola Young, Santigold, Schoolboy Q, Sexyy Red, and Teezo Touchdown, among others, and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.