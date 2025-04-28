Tyler The Creator & Pharrell's Meetup In The Studio Has Fans Demanding New Music

Tyler The Creator linked up with Pharrell to seemingly work on new music together, according to a picture circulating on social media. As shared by Kurrco, the image shows Pharrell rocking a purple Louis Vuitton sweatshirt while standing next to Tyler, who wears a blue button-down over a white shirt.

While no further details are available, fans have been expressing their excitement on social media. "You know it's gonna be a good song when Pharrell and Tyler are in the studio," one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Another wrote: "Still, Chromakopia aging like a fine cognac."

Tyler has been close with Pharrell for a number of years, never shying away from admitting the impact The Neptunes producer had on him growing up. Ahead of the premiere of Pharrell's film, Piece by Piece, Tyler described him as his "North Star."

Before that, Tyler reflected on the influence of his song, "Frontin," in a post on social media in 2023. “[T]he melodies in [Pharrell’s] shaky head voice were sticky. I was stunned,” Tyler wrote at the time, as caught by Complex. “[B]ut what took me over the edge was the bridge. i believe the trajectory of my life changed at that moment. its a high chance my addiction of putting bridges on everything was cemented because of this song. ive subconsciously been trying to chase that high for 20 years.”

Tyler The Creator's Next Project

“[N]o one knew images like that would be shaping how things are 20 years later,” he continued. “[I]’ve stated this multiple times but FRONTIN is my favorite piece of art to grace this earth. I am forever grateful that i'm alive at the same time to experience it. I can only hope that one day something else crosses my path and makes me feel exactly how this does.”