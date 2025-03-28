Tyler The Creator Slams Critics Of His “Hey Now” Freestyle For Needing A Hip-Hop History Lesson

Recently, Tyler The Creator linked up with Nardwuar for another interview. During it, he decided to clap back at the backlash he's received for his "That Guy" freestyle over Kendrick Lamar's "Hey Now." He argued that social media users lacking knowledge in the hip-hop history department should just keep quiet when it comes to these kinds of conversations online.

"I saw someone say, 'How Tyler just gonna take Kendrick’s song right after it comes out, and do the same flow over the same beat,'" he began. "And I’m like, 'Damn, that’s somebody else who did not grow up listening to rap or hip-hop.' ‘Cause if you grew up listening to rap or hip-hop, you know that’s normal… You should have to do a survey and show your ID before you could say sh*t on the internet — ’cause folks be saying dumb sh*t."

This wasn't all Tyler called out during the interview, however. He also took the opportunity to put some of his peers on blast. "I am rap. I am hip-hop. That’s all I know — it’s in the house," he said. "Some of these folks look at this like a quick money-getting thing… Y’all ain’t grow up the same [...] We the coolest ever — and all these motherf*ckers wanna copy us.” Tyler's latest Nardwuar interview arrives in the midst of "Chromakopia: The World Tour." The tour also features Lil Yachty and Paris Texas.