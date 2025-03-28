Tyler The Creator Calls Out "Quick Money" Rappers Who "Copy" Styles

BY Elias Andrews 444 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 12: Tyler, the Creator attends the Western Conference Semifinal Playoff game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena on May 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
Tyler The Creator puts his heart and soul into his music, and is quick to criticize those he feels don't do the same.

Tyler The Creator has always been outspoken. He's one of the most direct and cutting rappers of the last two decades, but his subject matter has notably shifted. Tyler initially made headlines for his trolling and mockery of others. Now, as an acclaimed, elder statesman, he feels compelled to defend hip hop against those he believes take the genre for granted. Tyler The Creator was asked about his feelings on hip hop in his latest Nardwuar interview, and he took the time to shade a few peers.

Tyler started out by vouching for his authenticity and musicality. He's one of the most acclaimed artists in the the genre, so it proved an easy sell. "I am rap. I am hip hop," the rapper asserted. "That’s all I know. It's in the house." Tyler The Creator then turned his focus toward those who are considered damaging to the genre. "Some of these folks look at this like a quick money-getting thing," he noted. "Y'all ain’t grow up the same." Tyler told Nardwuar that real rappers create and everyone one emulates. "We the coolest ever," he remarked. "And all these motherf*ckers wanna copy us."

Read More: Sexyy Red Throws It Back On Tyler The Creator In Hilarious Series Of Posts

Tyler The Creator Ian Diss

"Some n**gas be mimicking and mocking 'cuse they ain't got the juice," Tyler The Creator added. "They don't really believe it [in their heart]." The rapper noted that these unnamed artists find success, but he believes the fans can tell the difference between an imitation and the real thing. "You can see it, man," he asserted. "They look at it as a commodity, just to criticize it. Y'all ain't grow up the same." The former OF mastermind avoided citing specific artists, but this is not the first time he's criticized "inauthenticity" as an issue in hip hop.

Tyler The Creator called out Ian during an interview on SpringHill. He felt Ian blew up by mocking the genre and Black artists, in particular. "There’s this kid right now," he told Maverick Carter. "This white kid, regular Caucasian man, and he’s like mocking Future and Gucci Mane, like rap music... It's not even like satire, it’s like, 'I'm just joking, I’m just mocking it.'" Ian hit back to Tyler in a Lyrical Lemonade freestyle, but many still sided with the latter.

Read More: Tyler The Creator & Lil Yachty Take Break From Tour To Freestyle On The Street

About The Author
Elias Andrews
Elias Andrews is a music and entertainment writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH in 2024 as the lead night shift contributor, which means he covers new music releases on a weekly basis. In the year since joining, Elias has covered some of the biggest and most turbulent stories in the world of music. He covered the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle, and the release of the disses “Family Matters” and “Meet the Grahams,” in particular, in real time. He has also detailed the ongoing list of allegations and criminal charges made against Diddy. Elias’ favorite artists are Andre 3000, MF Doom, pre-808s Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator. He loves L.A. hip-hop but not L.A. sports teams. The first album he ever bought was Big Willie Style by Will Smith, which he maintains is still a pretty good listen.
Recommended Content
BET Awards 2021 - Arrivals Music Tyler, The Creator Goes After Ian For Mocking Black Artists 3.8K
Celebrities At 2019 French Open - Day Fourteen Streetwear Tyler The Creator’s Supreme Box Logo Tee Has Been Unveiled 3.3K
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game Music Joe Budden Has A Strong Reaction To Tyler The Creator's Alleged Criticism Of Ian 4.9K
60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet Music Tyler The Creator Seemingly Doubles Down On ian Criticism In New "CHROMAKOPIA" Snippet 1.5K