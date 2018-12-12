skins
- StreetwearKim Kardashian Reveals Kanye West Came Up With "SKKN" DesignThe skincare and fashion icon revealed how her ex-husband help design her new brand.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Gaming"Fortnite" Adds Will Smith's Mike Lowrey Character From "Bad Boys"Bad boys for life. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicTravis Scott "Fortnite" Skin & Emote Rumors Heat UpAll signs point to Travis Scott joining the Fortnite family in a major way with a rumored skin and possible "Sicko Mode" emote. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicXXXTentacion's "BAD!" Earns Platinum CertificationXXXTentacion's first posthumous single goes platinum.By Alex Zidel
- Entertainment"Fortnite" Teams With Ninja & Samsung For Exclusive K-Pop SkinHere's how to get ahold of the rare new "Fortnite" skin.By Alex Zidel
- MusicGucci Mane Clinches 5th Top 10 Album With "Evil Genius"Gucci Mane extends his streak to 21 successive charting positions.By Devin Ch
- MusicSki Mask The Slump God Shares Previously Unseen XXXTentacion PicturesSki Mask comes through with a treat for XXXTentacion fans. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicXXXTentacion's "Skins" Earns #1 Spot On Billboard 200Another win for X's camp. By Karlton Jahmal
- ReviewsXXXTentacion "Skins" ReviewThe first posthumous body of work from the late Florida artist feels empty and lost, though not for the reasons one might expect. By Luke Hinz
- Music VideosXXXTentacion's "Bad!" Music Video Is An Anime AdventureX's spirit is a force.By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicXXXTENTACION's "BAD!" Music Video Set To Premiere At Rolling Loud LARolling Loud LA will debut XXXTENTACION's video for the lead single off of "Skins."By Aron A.
- MusicKanye West's New XXXTentacion "Skins" Merch Is Now AvailableThe three-piece capsule designed by Kanye West has arrived online.By Alex Zidel