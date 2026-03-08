RaKai Receives First Signature Shoe With Under Armour

RaKai has officially received his first signature shoe with Under Armour at just 17 years old. The young streamer got to design the shoe live on stream with Under Armour's design team.

Fans watched the entire creative process happen in real time during the collaboration session. The Under Armour "25XX" is RaKai's first signature sneaker following his recent multi-year endorsement deal.

RaKai is known for his bold fashion sense and viral content across social media platforms. He chose Under Armour over competitors like Nike specifically because they offered him a signature shoe. This is pretty rare for someone who isn't a professional athlete to get their own sneaker.

Most signature shoes go to NBA players or other sports stars rather than streamers. Under Armour clearly sees RaKai's influence with younger audiences and wants to tap into that market.

The "25XX" has a sleek black upper with futuristic details inspired by jet ski design. Neon green accents pop against the dark base creating bold visual contrast throughout. The whole aesthetic matches RaKai's edgy, tech-forward personal style perfectly.

Designing the shoe live on stream was a smart move that let fans feel involved. This approach feels way more authentic than typical celebrity endorsement campaigns you usually see.

The "25XX" shows Under Armour is willing to experiment with influencer collaborations beyond traditional athletes.

RaKai x Under Armour

A 17-year-old streamer getting a signature shoe is unprecedented in sneaker history. That black and neon green colorway looks absolutely wild with futuristic jet ski vibes.

Under Armour taking this risk shows they're willing to think outside traditional athlete endorsements. RaKai designing the shoe live on stream is such a brilliant move connecting fans.

The "25XX" name sounds futuristic and fits the overall aesthetic of the design perfectly. This could open doors for other content creators to get signature sneaker deals.

Nike and Adidas must be watching how this partnership performs with younger consumers. The shoe itself looks performance-ready despite being designed by a non-athlete influencer completely.