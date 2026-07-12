Drake Gifts Kyle Forgeard Richard Mille Worth Absurd Amount

Drake gifted Kyle Forgeard a Richard Mille watch for his birthday. The celebration took place in Toronto on the night of July 11th. Forgeard, who co-founded the YouTube group Nelk Boys, looked totally caught off guard after the suprise.

Video from the party shows Drake handing over the watch box. Forgeard smiled while unboxing it in front of friends. The watch is believed to be a Richard Mille RM 11-03 McLaren edition. Reports estimate its value at up to $500,000.

This isn't the first time Drake has gifted him with jewelry. Last year, he gave Forgeard a Rolex for a previous birthday. Their friendship goes beyond just gift giving, though. Earlier this year, Drake donated $150,000 to a Nelk Boys charity run. Forgeard also thanked him publicly for the contribution at the time.

Richard Mille has become something of a signature move for Drake overall. He's given similar watches to other artists for their birthdays too. Young Thug, for example, received a custom Richard Mille from him in 2021.

Drake also keeps several Richard Mille pieces in his own collection. That includes rare models like the RM 056 and RM 27-04. This latest gift fits right into a pattern familiar to his circle.

Drake Gifts Kyle Forgeard Richard Mille

Richard Mille watches have become a recurring theme in Drake's gift giving. He's leaned on the brand for milestone birthdays among close friends for years. Young Thug and Future both received custom pieces from him in the past.

That pattern suggests these gifts carry personal meaning beyond just their price tag. Drake's own collection reportedly includes several rare Richard Mille models. Pieces like the RM 055 and RM 037 reflect a serious personal interest.

Gifting the same brand to friends fits naturally into that ongoing collecting habit. Forgeard's relationship with Drake has grown steadily over the past few years. Their connection includes charity support alongside these personal, high-value gifts.