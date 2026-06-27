Quavo Flexes His Richard Mille RM In New Photos

New pictures show Quavo wearing a Richard Mille watch reportedly worth around $200,000. The photos come from a recent shoot, with Quavo dressed in a cream Under Armour top and metallic leather pants. The watch sits clearly visible on his wrist throughout the set. Its rose gold case and skeleton dial stand out against the rest of his outfit.

The piece appears to be a Richard Mille RM030, known for its tonneau shaped case. Richard Mille watches are known for skeleton dials that expose the internal movement. That detail lets the wearer see the mechanics working behind the watch face. The brand has built a reputation in music and sports circles for pieces like this.

Quavo has worn high end watches publicly before, often switching pieces between appearances. Pairing a piece like this with a more casual outfit isn't unusual for him. The contrast between simple clothing and an expensive watch tends to draw extra attention. That mix is part of why these photos picked up traction quickly.

Richard Mille has become a common name across hip hop and entertainment circles. Artists often gravitate toward the brand for its bold, technical design language. Quavo's latest photos add another example to that ongoing trend. For now, the exact reason behind the shoot remains unclear.

Quavo's Richard Mille RM

The Richard Mille RM030 first released years ago as part of the brand's core lineup. Its tonneau shaped case has become one of Richard Mille's most recognized design choices. A skeleton dial shows the watch's internal gears and movement clearly. That openwork style separates Richard Mille from more traditional luxury watchmakers.

Rose gold versions like this one tend to land on the higher end of pricing. Material, complexity, and rarity all factor into where a specific piece lands in value. Watches in this range often include features like a power reserve indicator. Some versions also add a declutchable rotor for added durability over time.