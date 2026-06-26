Haavin - Song by Quavo produced by Pharrell

Quavo and Pharrell have teamed up on the new track, "Haavin," which has been teased in places like the Louis Vuitton fashion show.

Pharrell has produced the latest Quavo track, "Haavin," and it certainly sounds like. The song begins with the iconic Pharrell four-count. From there, we get some bouncy production that Quavo slides all over with ease. This is easily one of the funkiest rap tracks of the year so far, at least in the beginning. About a minute in, we get a nasty beat switch, with Quavo switching up his flow. It makes for a compelling song, and with Quavo teasing a new album, we are intrigued.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!