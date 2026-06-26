Haavin - Song by Quavo produced by Pharrell

Pharrell has produced the latest Quavo track, "Haavin," and it certainly sounds like. The song begins with the iconic Pharrell four-count. From there, we get some bouncy production that Quavo slides all over with ease. This is easily one of the funkiest rap tracks of the year so far, at least in the beginning. About a minute in, we get a nasty beat switch, with Quavo switching up his flow. It makes for a compelling song, and with Quavo teasing a new album, we are intrigued.
Release Date: June 26, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: SATCHAMO?
Quotable Lyrics from Haavin
Yeah, I'm havin', what I'm havin' (I'm havin')
My bad bitch, she look like she rappin' (No rappin')
Six hundred thousand in traffic (I'm havin')
Yeah, I'm havin' (I'm havin'), what I'm havin'