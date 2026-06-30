Organic Motion - Song by Larry June

Larry June has just delivered his new song, "Organic Motion," a track that feels like a Mac Dre and Rick James tribute all rolled into one. The Rick James sample is one that you have likely heard before, although there is no doubt Larry June brings a level of freshness to it. There is a real late 80s-early 90s West Coast throughline here, with June dropping solid bars, utilizing his signature flow to his advantage. It's a bouncy song, and one that should be blasting through your car speakers as the weather gets warmer.
Release Date: June 30, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from Organic Motion
I might go mansion, I keep on havin' (Havin' it)
I'm good on gas, I'm slidin' to Sac (Slidin')
I'm havin' a bag, I'm bringin' it back (Good job)