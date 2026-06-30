Organic Motion - Song by Larry June

Larry June continues to dazzle us with his music, and with his latest single, "Organic Motion," the artist brings some retro sounds.

Larry June has just delivered his new song, "Organic Motion," a track that feels like a Mac Dre and Rick James tribute all rolled into one. The Rick James sample is one that you have likely heard before, although there is no doubt Larry June brings a level of freshness to it. There is a real late 80s-early 90s West Coast throughline here, with June dropping solid bars, utilizing his signature flow to his advantage. It's a bouncy song, and one that should be blasting through your car speakers as the weather gets warmer.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!