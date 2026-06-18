Quavo Posts Heartfelt Message On What Would Have Been Takeoff's 32nd Birthday

Almost four years ago, the rap world lost Takeoff in a senseless shooting. It was a horrific time, as Quavo and Offset lost someone they were incredibly close to. Meanwhile, the rap world lost an artist who had shaped the sound of contemporary hip-hop.
Since that time, Takeoff has received a plethora of tributes over the years. Quavo and Offset have even settled their differences in his honor. It just goes to show that in many ways, Takeoff was the heart of Migos. The glue that kept everyone together on their meteoric rise to fame.
On Thursday, June 18, Takeoff would have turned 32 years old. That is still an incredibly young age, which just goes to show how sad his death truly was and still is. Today, Quavo took to Instagram, where he delivered some nice words on Takeoff's birthday. You can find the post below.
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Quavo Shouts Out Takeoff
"Happy Rocket Day 2 Tha Original Drank God," Quavo wrote. "Til infinity your art flow and DRIP will LIVE 4Eva MY BROTHA!!! Blessings."
One can only imagine what kind of music Takeoff would be making if he were still alive today. One has to wonder if Migos would have reconciled and made more albums.
In fact, Quavo and Offset were recently spotted in the studio, which has many wondering if a true reunion is on the horizon sometime soon. Whether or not it is under the name Migos, it appears clear that some new music is on the horizon for the two, which can only be a good thing.
RIP Takeoff.