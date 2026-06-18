Quavo Posts Heartfelt Message On What Would Have Been Takeoff's 32nd Birthday

BY Alexander Cole
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Feb 5, 2023; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Quavo &amp; Maverick City Music perform Without You as a tribute to Takeoff during the
Feb 5, 2023; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Quavo &amp; Maverick City Music perform Without You as a tribute to Takeoff during the In Memoriam segment during the 65th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023.. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
Quavo took to social media today with a message for Takeoff as the rapper would have been celebrating his 32nd birthday.

Almost four years ago, the rap world lost Takeoff in a senseless shooting. It was a horrific time, as Quavo and Offset lost someone they were incredibly close to. Meanwhile, the rap world lost an artist who had shaped the sound of contemporary hip-hop.

Since that time, Takeoff has received a plethora of tributes over the years. Quavo and Offset have even settled their differences in his honor. It just goes to show that in many ways, Takeoff was the heart of Migos. The glue that kept everyone together on their meteoric rise to fame.

On Thursday, June 18, Takeoff would have turned 32 years old. That is still an incredibly young age, which just goes to show how sad his death truly was and still is. Today, Quavo took to Instagram, where he delivered some nice words on Takeoff's birthday. You can find the post below.

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Quavo Shouts Out Takeoff

"Happy Rocket Day 2 Tha Original Drank God," Quavo wrote. "Til infinity your art flow and DRIP will LIVE 4Eva MY BROTHA!!! Blessings."

One can only imagine what kind of music Takeoff would be making if he were still alive today. One has to wonder if Migos would have reconciled and made more albums.

In fact, Quavo and Offset were recently spotted in the studio, which has many wondering if a true reunion is on the horizon sometime soon. Whether or not it is under the name Migos, it appears clear that some new music is on the horizon for the two, which can only be a good thing.

RIP Takeoff.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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