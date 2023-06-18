Quavo paid tribute to his late Migos partner, Takeoff, on what would’ve been his 29th birthday, Sunday. In doing so, he shared several photos and videos of himself and Takeoff on his Instagram Story.

“Happy Birthday @yrntakeoff can’t wait for days like this again!!! BEST believe we goin up all week the Rocket way GEEKD u 29 n***a,” he captioned a clip of the two looking through some clothes.

Read More: Offset Reveals He Isn’t Actually Related To Quavo Or Takeoff

Quavo & Takeoff At Paris Fashion Week

PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 16: Takeoff and Quavo of Migos are seen outside Rick Owens during Paris Fashion Week – Menswear F/W 2020-2021 on January 16, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images)

Fans shared plenty of messages for Takeoff in the comments section of Quavo’s post as well. “Maaaannn,to see this, just y’all in your own element, being yourself warms my heart,” one fan commented. “Think of the good times & put those times out for everyone to see, obviously I’ve never met take but in general I feel like he would want people to focus on his good times & achievements to keep his memory going. Focusing on the heart ache would do the opposite because no matter what he is still here running the rap game along side quavo.”

Another fan commented: “It’s so heartwarming to see him like this. Speaking & getting to see his own personality & mannerisms …. Ugh take man…. Happy heavenly birthday brudda.”

Quavo Pays Tribute To Takeoff

View this post on Instagram A post shared by QuavoHuncho (@quavohuncho)

At the time of Takeoff’s death, Quavo penned a lengthy tribute to the late rapper. “Throughout this whole time he had a REAL passion for music. It was HIS dream to become a rapper cuz I didn’t kno what I wanted to do,” Quavo wrote at the time. “Then he created his triplet flow and the rest was HISTORY. He never worried about titles, credit, or what man got the most shine, that wasn’t him. He didn’t care about none of that as long as we brought it back home to the family!” Check out Quavo’s latest post for Takeoff above.

Read More: Quavo’s Emotional Tribute Song To Takeoff Has Fans On The Verge Of Tears

[Via]