Fans Can't Believe The Pricetag Of Travis Scott's Watch At Flag Football Classic

Travis Scott showed up to the Fanatics Flag Football Classic in typical fashion. Nothing about his appearance was understated.

The rapper arrived wearing one of the most expensive watches on the planet. On his wrist sat a Richard Mille RM 27-04 Tourbillon Rafael Nadal. The timepiece carries an estimated value of around $2,000,000.

Scott looked relaxed and unbothered amid the crowds and cameras. His outfit leaned into his signature layered, streetwear-heavy aesthetic. But the watch was the clear centerpiece of the entire look. Few people on earth own a piece like this one. Scott has never been shy about his love for high horology.

The RM 27-04 is one of Richard Mille's most technically demanding creations. It was also originally developed in collaboration with tennis legend Rafael Nadal.

The watch is engineered to withstand extreme physical stress on the court. Only a handful of these were ever made available worldwide. Seeing it at a flag football event felt perfectly on-brand for Scott.

Moments like this remind the culture just how deep his pockets run. He has long been one of the most watch-obsessed figures in hip-hop. Travis Scott continues to blur the line between fashion, sport, and luxury.

The Richard Mille RM 27-04 Tourbillon Rafael Nadal is not a casual watch choice. It is also one of the most technically complex timepieces Richard Mille has ever produced.

The collaboration with Nadal pushed the brand's engineering to its absolute limits. The watch features a fully skeletonized dial with exposed movement throughout. Bold orange accents on the strap and crown add serious visual punch.

A dark carbon case keeps the overall profile aggressive and modern. Red mechanical components contrast sharply against the open black lattice dial. The whole design feels athletic and avant-garde at the same time. Spotting it on the sidelines at a flag football event made it even more striking.