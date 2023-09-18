Drake And Kyle From NELK Boys Hang Out Backstage In New Photos

Over the weekend Drake and 21 Savage took their "It's All A Blur" Tour through Texas. They played two shows in Austin and Dallas with their second show in Houston set to take place tonight. Celebrities showing up at various stops throughout the tour have been a common occurrence. Whether it's the rapper walking out on stage with a local sports star, someone sharing Instagram videos from the crowd, or even announcing new music with somebody in the crowd like Bad Bunny, fans can expect to see stars every night.

That was the case in Dallas too when Drake caught up with Kyle from YouTube prank channel NELK Boys. Pictures of the pair hanging out and joking around at some point after the show started making the rounds yesterday. In the comments of a repost of the pictures, fans joked about many things. The rapper is sporting a huge smile that led some fans to suspect he may not be entirely sober in the pictures. Check out the shots of the pair below.

Drake And Kyle From NELK Boys

Most of the Drake news as of recent has to do with his upcoming new album For All The Dogs. It was originally scheduled to drop later this week but was just pushed back to October. To compensate for the delay the rapper released a new single and it's one that fans have been pretty excited about. He teams up with SZA for the very first time on the track "Slime You Out" which racked up nearly 9 million streams over the weekend alone.

The song hasn't been without its controversies though. A picture of Halle Berry was used as the album cover for the single. She now claims that Drake asked her if he could use the picture, and she declined. She posted to Instagram expressing her frustration with the rapper choosing to use the image anyway despite her refusal. What do you think of Drake and Kyle linking up backstage after a show? Let us know in the comment section below.

