Drake Checks Fan Trying To Hug Him During Dallas Show

Video has emerged of an awkward encounter from Drake's It's All a Blur show in Dallas earlier this week. In the brief clip, Drake is moving his way through the crowd when one fan tries to hug him. The woman, who finds herself right in Drizzy's path, screams loudly and tries to throw her arms around the rapper. Instead, Drake catches her arms and gently pushes her back into the crowd before moving on. The woman can be seen looking a little stunned about the incident as Drake continues down the seats.

It's not the first time someone has crossed the line in their interaction with Drake. During a tour stop in late August, footage emerged of Drake doing his crowd walk when a fan appeared to briefly grab him by the throat. The contact only lasted a moment and Drizzy appeared to laugh it off. A day after the footage emerged, Drake even reposted the moment to his Instagram, captioning it "dialed in".

Drake Gets Positive Fan Moment In Dallas

However, there were some positive fan interactions at the aforementioned Dallas show. During the concert, Drizzy spotted a fan holding up a sign that claimed they had flown all the way from Japan to see the tour. “You came here from Japan for the show? You know what … we flyin’ you home first class back to Japan. We love y’all. I’ve never been to Japan, but you came to me. So that’s love. That’s what life is about. You got to show love," Drake told the fan.

The story was relayed to the rest of the world by awe-struck fans on Twitter. “There was a couple that flew to my show from Japan. Drake saw their sign and is flying them home first class. He said he’s never been to Japan and it meant a lot that they spent their hard earned money to fly across the world for him," one fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter. The tour is still running for a few more weeks, ending in Columbus, Ohio on October 9.

