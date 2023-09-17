Halle Berry Slime Photo: Actress Mad At Drake For Asking To Use Iconic Image & Ignoring Refusal

Halle Berry has been a household name in Hollywood for the past few decades, and at this point, the Catwoman star has no problem recognizing when she's being disrespected. Over the weekend, she's been airing her grievances with Drake on Instagram. The Canadian rapper used a throwback photo of Berry at the Teen Choice Awards, being covered in bright green goo, as the cover art for his new SZA collab, "Slime You Out," and while the image can technically be purchased by anyone with a Getty Images license, the 57-year-old was still upset by the creative decision.

Initially, social media users thought Berry was being overdramatic, but on Saturday (September 16), it was revealed that Drake actually did reach out to the mother of one in hopes of getting her blessing. "He asked me and I said NO," she clapped back at someone asking what's got her so riled up. "Why ask if you intend to do what you want to do? That was the 'F**k you' to me. Not cool. You get it? ❤️."

Halle Berry Reveals Why She's so Heated About Drake's New Single

When replying to other comments, Berry noted that "principles and integrity" are what went wrong in the situation. "He did have his people call my people and I said NO," the Ohio native doubled down elsewhere. "I don't like that image of slime all over my face in association with his song. And he chose to do it anyway! You see... That is the disrespect. Not cool!" Though she's clearly in her feelings about Drake's cover art, Halle Berry made it known that she has no plans to sue. "I just wish these men out here would give women the respect we deserve," she vented.

This definitely isn't the first time that Drake's album rollout tactics have upset others in the industry. While promoting his and 21 Sav's Her Loss album, the duo posed for a fake Vogue cover that subsequently went viral. Although it was an awesome moment, Anna Wintour and co. quickly filed a lawsuit against the lyricists, which has since been settled. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

