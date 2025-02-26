Best Look Yet: Friends And Family Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 “Varsity Red”

The Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 “Varsity Red” is making waves, but only a select few will get their hands on it. As a friends and family exclusive, this highly coveted sneaker will not see a public release. The latest images give us our clearest look yet, showcasing a bold mix of skate and basketball influences. For sneakerheads, it’s another elusive gem that will remain out of reach, unless they have serious connections. The Air Jordan 4, originally released in 1989, is one of Michael Jordan’s most iconic sneakers. Designed by Tinker Hatfield, it introduced the first-ever over-molded mesh paneling and featured innovative lockdown wings.

Over the years, it has remained a cultural staple, embraced by basketball players and streetwear enthusiasts alike. The SB version takes it a step further, modifying the cushioning and traction for skateboarding. Nike SB’s collaboration with Jordan Brand isn’t new, but it’s always a major event when it happens. The "Pine Green" Air Jordan 4 SB from 2023 was a massive success, so this “Varsity Red” version was expected to follow. However, with its friends and family-only status, the sneaker community will have to admire from afar. The latest images show the crisp white leather base, red accents, and signature Nike SB branding on the heel. With a gum outsole for enhanced grip, it balances nostalgia with performance.

Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 “Varsity Red”

The Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 "Varsity Red" features a white leather upper with bold red details on the lace wings, midsole, and heel tab. Soft suede wraps around the toe box, adding a premium touch. The Nike SB logo replaces the traditional Jumpman branding on the back, reinforcing its skateboarding focus. A gum rubber outsole provides added traction, while the classic Air unit keeps it comfortable.