The Ressurection - EP by Tezzus

On his new EP, The Resurrection, Tezzus pays homage to some of his favorite artists. He does so by naming songs after the artists he is sampling. We get this on songs like "Jeffrey Williams" and "Ye." We even get this on "Aubrey," which is a very obvious homage to Drake. It is an interesting concept, and given his associations with YSL, it's not surprising. After all, Young Thug did something similar on "Jeffrey," although the homages were mostly confined to the song titles. It makes for a unique listen, and if you are a fan of the Tezzus style, this is a must-listen.
Release Date: June 8, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist for The Resurrection
- Solange
- Aubrey
- Tezzus Mane La Flair
- Jeffrey Williams
- Katy Perry
- Ye
- Lil Rokk
- Oway