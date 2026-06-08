The Ressurection - EP by Tezzus

Tezzus is looking to continue his strong 2026 campaign with a fresh new EP called, "The Resurrection," and he pays homage throughout.

On his new EP, The Resurrection, Tezzus pays homage to some of his favorite artists. He does so by naming songs after the artists he is sampling. We get this on songs like "Jeffrey Williams" and "Ye." We even get this on "Aubrey," which is a very obvious homage to Drake . It is an interesting concept, and given his associations with YSL, it's not surprising. After all, Young Thug did something similar on "Jeffrey," although the homages were mostly confined to the song titles. It makes for a unique listen, and if you are a fan of the Tezzus style, this is a must-listen.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!