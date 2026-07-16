Earlier this week, underground artist ilykimchi was the victim of an iCloud leak. This subsequently led to various nude images being uploaded online. Overall, this kind of thing is highly illegal and also traumatizing for the victim.

Unfortunately, the internet used this as an opportunity to pile on ilykimchi, who was also exposed for cheating on Oogie Mane with Tezzus. The YSL rapper was in some of the photos that were leaked, and this led to some cyberbullying directed towards kimchi.

Tezzus also previewed a diss track against Oogie Mane, which confused fans further. The question on everyone's mind was: why drop a diss track on someone who is supposedly a victim of cheating?

Well, now we know the answer to that question. In new tweets that have since been deleted, ilykimchi revealed that she told Tezzus that Oogie Mane had choked and hit her. kimchi originally said she was lying to Tezzus about the alleged abuse, although a video she uploaded appears to suggest she was allegedly telling the truth.

ilykimchi And Oogie Mane Discuss Allegations

In the video above, ilykimchi and Oogie Mane can be heard discussing the situation. Oogie Mane asks her why she aired him out to people, including social media. ilykimchi then said that it doesn't feel good to be choked and hit. These are very serious allegations, and many are still trying to piece together what has gone on here.

Meanwhile, ilykimchi's last post on X was quite devastating. She used negative language against herself, which was certainly sparked by the way people have been speaking to her over the last two days. Moreover, she rightfully said that she is still a victim in all of this, as spreading unconsensual nudes is violating.

"Even tho what I did was terrible and I’m a whore and all that yall are still disgusting weirdos for hacking me and spreading unconsensual nudes and pictures that were never supposed to be public," ilykimchi wrote. "Two things can b true."