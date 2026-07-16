ilykimchi Accuses Oogie Mane Of Choking & Hitting Her Amid Tezzus Leaks

BY Alexander Cole
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Screenshot 2026-07-14 105902
Image via ilykimchi Instagram
The situation between ilykimchi and Oogie Mane has escalated into allegations about domestic violence and abuse.

Earlier this week, underground artist ilykimchi was the victim of an iCloud leak. This subsequently led to various nude images being uploaded online. Overall, this kind of thing is highly illegal and also traumatizing for the victim.

Unfortunately, the internet used this as an opportunity to pile on ilykimchi, who was also exposed for cheating on Oogie Mane with Tezzus. The YSL rapper was in some of the photos that were leaked, and this led to some cyberbullying directed towards kimchi.

Tezzus also previewed a diss track against Oogie Mane, which confused fans further. The question on everyone's mind was: why drop a diss track on someone who is supposedly a victim of cheating?

Well, now we know the answer to that question. In new tweets that have since been deleted, ilykimchi revealed that she told Tezzus that Oogie Mane had choked and hit her. kimchi originally said she was lying to Tezzus about the alleged abuse, although a video she uploaded appears to suggest she was allegedly telling the truth.

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ilykimchi And Oogie Mane Discuss Allegations

In the video above, ilykimchi and Oogie Mane can be heard discussing the situation. Oogie Mane asks her why she aired him out to people, including social media. ilykimchi then said that it doesn't feel good to be choked and hit. These are very serious allegations, and many are still trying to piece together what has gone on here.

Meanwhile, ilykimchi's last post on X was quite devastating. She used negative language against herself, which was certainly sparked by the way people have been speaking to her over the last two days. Moreover, she rightfully said that she is still a victim in all of this, as spreading unconsensual nudes is violating.

"Even tho what I did was terrible and I’m a whore and all that yall are still disgusting weirdos for hacking me and spreading unconsensual nudes and pictures that were never supposed to be public," ilykimchi wrote. "Two things can b true."

This remains a developing story.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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