Tezzus Previews Alleged Oogie Mane Diss Track Amid ilykimchi Leaks

Monday was an interesting one in the underground rap world as a result of the alleged ilykimchi leaks. Photos were going around of the artist in a compromising sexual position with YSL rapper Tezzus. At the time of these leaks, fans thought that ilykimchi was still dating producer Oogie Mane, which ultimately led to the strong reactions.
ilykimchi eventually responded to the leaks on social media, although she ended up deleting her statement. According to various blogs on X, Tezzus decided to follow up the controversy with a song preview during an Instagram live stream.
As you will hear below, this song sounds like a diss track aimed at Oogie Mane. One could say that this is salt in the wound when you consider everything that has allegedly happened over the past couple of days.
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Tezzus Appears To Diss Oogie Mane
However, yesterday evening, Oogie Mane addressed the controversy on X. "Me and her aren’t together anymore, I’m good stop hitting me up please," Oogie Mane wrote. In his words, this is not a cheating scandal like everyone thought it was. Instead, the two have simply been apart for some time, and this has nothing to do with him.
Ultimately, this story has been going viral on X for 48 hours, and fans are still weighing in. Regardless of how you swing it, this is all extremely unfortunate.
Someone had sensitive photos leaked, which is an egregious invasion of privacy. At the end of the day, ilykimchi is a victim in all of this. Even if some fans on social media want to paint her as a villain.
This is a developing story.