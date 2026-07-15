Tezzus Previews Alleged Oogie Mane Diss Track Amid ilykimchi Leaks

Following the ilykimchi leaks from Tuesday, it appears as though Tezzus is looking to diss Oogie Mane in a new song.

Someone had sensitive photos leaked, which is an egregious invasion of privacy. At the end of the day, ilykimchi is a victim in all of this. Even if some fans on social media want to paint her as a villain.

However, yesterday evening, Oogie Mane addressed the controversy on X. "Me and her aren’t together anymore, I’m good stop hitting me up please," Oogie Mane wrote. In his words, this is not a cheating scandal like everyone thought it was. Instead, the two have simply been apart for some time, and this has nothing to do with him.

As you will hear below, this song sounds like a diss track aimed at Oogie Mane. One could say that this is salt in the wound when you consider everything that has allegedly happened over the past couple of days.

Monday was an interesting one in the underground rap world as a result of the alleged ilykimchi leaks. Photos were going around of the artist in a compromising sexual position with YSL rapper Tezzus. At the time of these leaks, fans thought that ilykimchi was still dating producer Oogie Mane, which ultimately led to the strong reactions.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!