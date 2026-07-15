Tezzus Previews Alleged Oogie Mane Diss Track Amid ilykimchi Leaks

BY Alexander Cole
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Screenshot 2026-07-14 105902
Image via ilykimchi Instagram
Following the ilykimchi leaks from Tuesday, it appears as though Tezzus is looking to diss Oogie Mane in a new song.

Monday was an interesting one in the underground rap world as a result of the alleged ilykimchi leaks. Photos were going around of the artist in a compromising sexual position with YSL rapper Tezzus. At the time of these leaks, fans thought that ilykimchi was still dating producer Oogie Mane, which ultimately led to the strong reactions.

ilykimchi eventually responded to the leaks on social media, although she ended up deleting her statement. According to various blogs on X, Tezzus decided to follow up the controversy with a song preview during an Instagram live stream.

As you will hear below, this song sounds like a diss track aimed at Oogie Mane. One could say that this is salt in the wound when you consider everything that has allegedly happened over the past couple of days.

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Tezzus Appears To Diss Oogie Mane

However, yesterday evening, Oogie Mane addressed the controversy on X. "Me and her aren’t together anymore, I’m good stop hitting me up please," Oogie Mane wrote. In his words, this is not a cheating scandal like everyone thought it was. Instead, the two have simply been apart for some time, and this has nothing to do with him.

Ultimately, this story has been going viral on X for 48 hours, and fans are still weighing in. Regardless of how you swing it, this is all extremely unfortunate.

Someone had sensitive photos leaked, which is an egregious invasion of privacy. At the end of the day, ilykimchi is a victim in all of this. Even if some fans on social media want to paint her as a villain.

This is a developing story.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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