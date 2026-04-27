Crip Mac Shoots His Shot At Latto Despite 21 Savage Pregnancy

BY Zachary Horvath
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Pink Panther Party: Mariah The Scientist's 28th Birthday
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 27: Latto attends Pink Panther Party: Mariah The Scientist's 28th Birthday on October 27, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Rapper and internet personality Crip Mac couldn't help but compliment Latto after dropping a stunning photo on her Instagram.

Latto appears to be deep into her pregnancy but that isn't stopping Crip Mac from commenting on her looks. The West Coast rapper and No Jumper affiliate couldn't help himself after noticing the Georgia femcee's latest Instagram post.

Ironically caught by No Jumper, the "Big Mama" hitmaker dropped a carousel showing off her baby bump in casual clothing among other things. That photo in particular had the 55 Neighborhood Crips member drooling and led to him to write in her comments, "BLUETIFUL."

However, he also took the moment to drop an additional sweet comment. "Congratulations," Crip Mac added.

Folks got a good laugh out of this, "He just given her a compliment take it easy comments [100 emoji shrugging emoji laughing emoji]." Another writes, "He’s serious too [laughing emoji]."

Overall, Crip Mac is someone who knows how to get a rise out of people and make people giggle. This comment was no different.

Read More: Beyoncé’s "Lemonade" Is 10 Years Old & Still Feels Like A Cultural Reset

When Is Latto Giving Birth To Her Child?

But as for Latto, she's been hard at work despite her body doing it all can to support her baby to be. If you didn't know, she's got another new project coming out later this spring called Big Mama.

It hits streaming on May 29 and will feature 17 songs. Three of them are out already, those being "Business & Personal (Intro)," "Somebody," and "GOMF" with GloRilla.

When she announced the record in late March, she revealed her pregnancy at the same time. Shortly after that is when we learned that 21 Savage was all but confirmed to be the father through some baby shower invitations.

It's unclear how long the Columbus born femcee has been carrying the baby but from the looks of it, it's been quite a while. At this rate, it looks like it may arrive before May 29, but that's speculation and nothing more.

Read More: Drake Dominated 2016 Ten Years Ago & Hasn't Let Up

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Latto Addresses Drake Ghostwriting Allegations New Song Music Latto Addresses Drake Ghostwriting Allegations On New Song
Adam22LenaThePlugRealityShow TV Adam22 & Lena The Plug Quiz Contestants About Female Anatomy On Their NSFW Reality Show: Watch
French Montana's Birthday Celebration Gossip Crip Mac Speaks On Adam22 Altercation
latto Relationships Latto & 21 Savage Allegedly Spotted On Vacation Together After Years Of Dating Rumors
Comments 0