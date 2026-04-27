Crip Mac Shoots His Shot At Latto Despite 21 Savage Pregnancy

Latto appears to be deep into her pregnancy but that isn't stopping Crip Mac from commenting on her looks. The West Coast rapper and No Jumper affiliate couldn't help himself after noticing the Georgia femcee's latest Instagram post.
Ironically caught by No Jumper, the "Big Mama" hitmaker dropped a carousel showing off her baby bump in casual clothing among other things. That photo in particular had the 55 Neighborhood Crips member drooling and led to him to write in her comments, "BLUETIFUL."
However, he also took the moment to drop an additional sweet comment. "Congratulations," Crip Mac added.
Folks got a good laugh out of this, "He just given her a compliment take it easy comments [100 emoji shrugging emoji laughing emoji]." Another writes, "He’s serious too [laughing emoji]."
Overall, Crip Mac is someone who knows how to get a rise out of people and make people giggle. This comment was no different.
When Is Latto Giving Birth To Her Child?
But as for Latto, she's been hard at work despite her body doing it all can to support her baby to be. If you didn't know, she's got another new project coming out later this spring called Big Mama.
It hits streaming on May 29 and will feature 17 songs. Three of them are out already, those being "Business & Personal (Intro)," "Somebody," and "GOMF" with GloRilla.
When she announced the record in late March, she revealed her pregnancy at the same time. Shortly after that is when we learned that 21 Savage was all but confirmed to be the father through some baby shower invitations.
It's unclear how long the Columbus born femcee has been carrying the baby but from the looks of it, it's been quite a while. At this rate, it looks like it may arrive before May 29, but that's speculation and nothing more.