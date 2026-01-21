Women's Air Jordan 10 "Hydrangeas" Receives A First Look And Release Date

The women's Air Jordan 10 "Hydrangeas" is finally getting its moment in the spotlight. New in-hand images reveal why this floral-inspired colorway is generating serious buzz ahead of its February release.

zsneakerheadz reports that the Air Jordan 10 “Hydrangeas” will be released on February 12th, 2026.

Sail leather dominates the base of the shoe throughout the upper. Light purple accents appear on the nubuck overlays and lace eyelets. The color blocking creates a beautiful two-tone effect that feels both premium and wearable. This isn't your typical bold Jordan colorway.

The "Hydrangeas" nickname references the delicate purple flowers that bloom in spring and summer. Jordan Brand continues its trend of botanical-inspired women's exclusives with this thoughtful design. The sail and purple combination offers versatility for styling across different seasons.

Premium materials elevate the Air Jordan 10's retro basketball aesthetic into lifestyle territory. Smooth leather and soft nubuck create textural contrast across the upper construction. The signature side striping remains intact in a subtle sail tone. Purple hits on the outsole tie the entire design together.

These release exclusively in women's sizing next month. The Air Jordan 10 has seen renewed interest lately thanks to creative colorways like this. Expect strong demand from collectors who appreciate the softer color palette.

The Air Jordan 10 "Hydrangeas" looks absolutely gorgeous in these first in-hand photos with that soft sail leather base paired with light purple nubuck overlays. The color combination is really subtle and wearable, giving off those spring vibes without being too loud or over the top.

You can see the premium leather has a nice smooth texture while the purple nubuck adds some depth to the design. The matching purple laces and purple hits on the outsole keep everything coordinated.

The whole shoe just feels elegant and refined while still maintaining that classic Jordan 10 shape and structure. It's a perfect example of how women's exclusive colorways can bring something fresh to iconic silhouettes without losing what makes them special in the first place.