The Women’s Air Jordan 10 “Hydrangeas” Brings Color To The Court

The women’s Air Jordan 10 “Hydrangeas” introduces a refreshing twist to a retro favorite. Slated for a 2026 release, this new colorway pairs chalky off-white leather with vibrant purple details, offering a clean yet playful look.

It’s a striking combination that brings seasonal energy to one of the most underrated Air Jordan models. While the Air Jordan 10 isn’t always in the spotlight, it’s an essential chapter in Jordan Brand history.

First released in 1994, the silhouette symbolized Michael Jordan’s first retirement from basketball. The design honored his accomplishments with a list of milestones etched into the outsole, a detail that still resonates with fans.

Over time, the AJ10 has earned respect for its minimalist style, comfort, and versatility. With this upcoming women’s release, Jordan Brand continues to expand its catalog of exclusive colorways.

The “Hydrangeas” edition keeps the original build intact while letting the color do the talking. It’s a graceful mix of legacy and trend, designed for everyday wear or collection shelves alike. The mockup pictured above shows off the colorway’s full personality.

From the rich contrast between the leather and midsole to the lavender laces and purple outsole, this pair is shaping up to be one of the more unique drops of 2026.

The Air Jordan 10 “Hydrangeas” features a soft chalk leather upper with bold purple overlays, eyestays, and tongue. Purple also fills in the lining, laces, and outsole, creating strong visual contrast.

The outsole retains the iconic striped design listing Jordan’s early career accolades. A purple Jumpman sits at the heel, tying in with the midsole’s layered tones. Underfoot, the durable rubber build provides comfort and traction.

Though no official release date is confirmed, this women’s exclusive is expected in 2026 and should attract both longtime collectors and new fans alike.