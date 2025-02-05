A Classic Returns: The Air Jordan 10 "Shadow" Is Back

BY Ben Atkinson 160 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
SneakerHeader.001
Image via @zsneakerheadz
The Air Jordan 10 Shadow is making a comeback.

The Air Jordan 10 "Shadow" is making a comeback later this fall, bringing back one of the most underrated colorways in the Jordan lineup. Originally released in 1994 and retroed in 2018, this sleek design features a mix of black and dark gray tones. This creates a stealthy, versatile look. The combination of nubuck and leather gives the upper a premium feel, while the black midsole and outsole complete the clean aesthetic. This classic sneaker stays true to its roots with subtle red Jumpman branding on the heels, adding just the right amount of contrast.

The elastic lace loops and padded collar provide a snug and comfortable fit, making it a solid choice. Additionally, the outsole lists Michael Jordan’s early career achievements, a signature detail of the Air Jordan 10. With its muted color scheme, the "Shadow" 10 is easy to style and works well in any rotation. Fans of the Jordan Brand will appreciate its return, especially those who missed out on previous releases. Given the history and timeless appeal of this colorway, expect demand to be high. Sneakerheads should mark their calendars because this fall, the Air Jordan 10 "Shadow" is set to return in a big way.

Read More: Air Jordan 11 "Rare Air" Gets An Official Release Date

"Shadow" Air Jordan 10

The Air Jordan 10 "Shadow" returns with a sleek, modernized design, now featuring a toe cap-free construction for a cleaner look. Also, the signature alternating sole displays black and dark grey tones, maintaining the classic Jordan 10 aesthetic. Further, a black midsole pairs with dark shadow leather uppers, delivering a stealthy and premium feel. Additional leather detailing enhances the upper, complemented by black laces and grey eyelets for a balanced contrast. Jordan branding stands out on the tongues, while a bold red Jumpman logo pops on the heels, adding a touch of heritage. Overall, this update keeps the timeless appeal while offering a twist on a fan-favorite color.

House Of Heat reports that the Air Jordan 10 “Shadow” will be released on October 29th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $210 when they are released.

Read More: The Nike Ja 2 "Black Label" Shines With Swarovski Crystals

[Via]

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
Air Jordan XX Launch Party Sneakers Air Jordan 10 “Shadow” Making A Return Next Year 3.1K
Air Jordan XX Launch Party Sneakers Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Shadow” First Look 6.7K
Air Jordan XX Launch Party Sneakers Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Shadow” Gets New Photos 445
Air Jordan XX Launch Party Sneakers Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Shadow” Gets Detailed Look 1265