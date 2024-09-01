Air Jordan 10 “Shadow” Making A Return Next Year

Air Jordan XX Launch Party
DENVER - FEBRUARY 18: The Air Jordan logo at the Air Jordan XX Launch Party at Rise Nightclub on February 18, 2005 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Jordan Brand is bringing back all the classics.

The Air Jordan 10 “Shadow” is making a highly anticipated return in late 2025. This release is especially exciting for fans because it promises to be closer to the original design than ever before. The shape of the shoe will be improved, bringing it more in line with the original 1994 version. One of the most notable features of this release is the addition of the toecap, which was inspired by the rare ‘94-‘95 salesman sample. The toecap was a unique detail that many enthusiasts missed in previous retros, and its return is sure to please collectors and fans of the classic silhouette.

The “Shadow” colorway itself remains iconic, featuring a dark and sleek combination of black and grey that exudes timeless style. The upper is crafted from premium materials, ensuring durability and comfort. This release is not just a nostalgic nod to the past but also an opportunity for new fans to experience the Air Jordan 10 “Shadow” in its most authentic form. As the release date approaches, anticipation is building for what is sure to be a standout in the Jordan lineup. The Air Jordan 10 “Shadow” is poised to make a significant impact when it drops in late 2025.

"Shadow" Air Jordan 10

The sneakers showcase the iconic Jordan 10 alternating sole in black and dark grey. The bulk of the design includes a black midsole and dark shadow leather uppers. More leather accents the upper portion, complemented by black laces and grey eyelets. Jordan branding graces the tongues, while a vibrant red Jumpman logo adorns the heels.

Hypebeast reports that the Air Jordan 10 “Shadow” will be released sometime in the fall or holiday season of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $210 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

