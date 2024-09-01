Air Jordan 10 “Shadow” Making A Return Next Year

Jordan Brand is bringing back all the classics.

The Air Jordan 10 “Shadow” is making a highly anticipated return in late 2025. This release is especially exciting for fans because it promises to be closer to the original design than ever before. The shape of the shoe will be improved, bringing it more in line with the original 1994 version. One of the most notable features of this release is the addition of the toecap, which was inspired by the rare ‘94-‘95 salesman sample. The toecap was a unique detail that many enthusiasts missed in previous retros, and its return is sure to please collectors and fans of the classic silhouette.

"Shadow" Air Jordan 10

The sneakers showcase the iconic Jordan 10 alternating sole in black and dark grey. The bulk of the design includes a black midsole and dark shadow leather uppers. More leather accents the upper portion, complemented by black laces and grey eyelets. Jordan branding graces the tongues, while a vibrant red Jumpman logo adorns the heels.