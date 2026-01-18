Air Jordan 10 "Sacramento" Release Date Set

Jordan Brand has a surprise for the end of 2026. The Air Jordan 10 "Sacramento" just got an official release date. This colorway pays homage to the California capital's basketball team. Black tumbled leather covers the entire upper from front to back.

@zsneakerheadz reports that the Air Jordan 10 “Sacramento” is releasing on December 5th, 2026.

It's a stealthy foundation that lets the accent colors do the talking. Concord purple hits the collar lining and tongue area with authority. The outsole features alternating purple and black pods for contrast. Sacramento connections run deep with this colorway.

The Kings' purple shows up just enough without being too obvious. It's a subtle nod that locals will immediately recognize. Out-of-towners might just see a clean black and purple Jordan 10.

The Jordan 10 doesn't get as much love as other models. But it's got a loyal following that appreciates its unique design. The sleek silhouette and stripe detailing make it instantly recognizable.

This "Sacramento" version keeps things minimal and wearable. No over the top patterns or over-the-top branding here. Just quality leather and smart color placement. Sometimes that's all a shoe needs.

Expect this to hit retailers in late 2026 before the year closes. Pricing should follow standard Air Jordan 10 retro rates. West Coast collectors will definitely be circling this release date.

