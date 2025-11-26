Exclusive Look At The Air Jordan 10 "UNC" Player Exclusive

air-jordan-10-unc-pe-sneaker-news
Image via UNC Basketball
The Air Jordan 10 "UNC" PE surfaces in images that highlight the rare player exclusive and its Chapel Hill inspired design.

The Air Jordan 10 "UNC" PE returns to the spotlight with a new set of images that show why this pair sits in a special tier. The silhouette has always carried a different kind of weight in Jordan history.

The sneaker represents a moment when Michael stepped away from the game, yet the design still honored his legacy. That story gives every PE extra meaning, especially when it ties back to his North Carolina roots. UNC pairs always hit a nostalgic nerve.

The colors connect two eras of Michael’s life. They call back to his time in Chapel Hill while still sitting firmly in the Jumpman lineage. That mix gives any UNC themed model a clean sense of identity.

The Air Jordan 10 adds another layer, since the shoe represents a chapter built on milestones and reflection. Player exclusives remain a rare item as only athletes and insiders tend to see pairs like this in person.

That scarcity fuels the energy behind every "UNC" PE reveal. New photos of this Air Jordan 10 show why that excitement never fades. The suede hits look bold under the arena lights.

The classic Jumpman branding sharpens the look even more. The images above capture all of these details and remind everyone why UNC themed PEs always command attention

Air Jordan 10 "UNC" PE

This Air Jordan 10 "UNC" PE uses a mix of white leather and carolina blue suede. The upper features crisp black accents along the collar and tongue.

The mudguard and midsole use black to anchor the bright colors. Also, the outsole carries alternating blue and black stripes. The lateral side features a white stitched Jumpman.

The heel liner comes in soft blue fabric. Further the tongue tag uses a black base with a silver Jumpman. The inner pull tab helps finish the clean build. Every detail stays consistent with UNC’s signature palette.

